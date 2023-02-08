April 20, 1938 - Feb. 4, 2023

CHARLESTON — Dorothy M. Cox, 84, of Charleston, IL, formerly of Iuka, IL, went to her heavenly home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children's Hospital – St. Louis, MO; and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Dorothy was born April 20, 1938, in Raccoon Township, Marion County, IL, the daughter of Floyd E. and Iva Maude (Prosise) Simmons. She married Wayne D. Cox on August 9, 1956, in Salem, IL, and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2003.

She is survived by her son, Wayne G Cox; four granddaughters: Jayna (Gabe) Menser, Rachel (Danny) Schwartz, Kendra (Zeb) Jones, and Hilary (Michael) Donley; ten great-grandchildren: Alesia (Devon), Mackenzie (Blake), Deece (Hadley), Jade, Kayla, Drew, Zoey, Kaden, Venice, and Karlee; two great-great-grandchildren: Jax and Braelee; two brothers: Stan and Jim Simmons; one sister, Jennie (Joe) Littrell; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lella Schaaf; daughter-in-law, Jane Cox; and one brother, Larry Simmons.

Dorothy graduated from Salem Community High School class of 1964. She worked for Sarah's Homemakers in Charleston as a caregiver and dearly loved her work. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Charleston. She enjoyed volunteering for church functions and was a Sunday School Teacher. Dorothy had a love for sewing, knitting, and quilting. With her talents she would make t-shirt quilts for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was a Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini Fan, but truly enjoyed rooting for her grandson-in-laws and great-grandsons stock car races that she would watch on video. She was known as the Card Lady; she sent cards for all events to family and friends. Dorothy's love for being a caregiver was beyond passionate and it was her true purpose in life to help others. She is going to be missed by all who knew her.

