MATTOON — Dorothy Mae Alexander, age 87, of Mattoon, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Copper Creek Cottages.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

Dorothy was born on November 13, 1933, in Newton, KS, the daughter of Raymond and Lela (Buckles) Bush. She married Robert Duane Alexander, on June 9, 1957. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2004.

Survivors include her children: Annette (Joe) Bortoletto, of Manteno, IL, Cathleen "Cathy" Alexander, of Mattoon, IL, Robert (Tylene) Alexander, of Mattoon, IL, and Renee Alexander-Comstock, of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Adam Bortoletto, John Bortoletto, Robert Bortoletto, Marissa (Kevin) Borntreger, Sirena Alexander, Coby Comstock, and Colton Comstock; great-grandchildren: Jase, Eli, Conor, and Levi Borntreger; and niece, Nadonna High Fulkerson.

In addition to her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Naida (Don) High; and niece, Pam (Stuart) McIntyre.

Dorothy graduated from Brownstown Highschool in 1952, as valedictorian of her class. For her elementary years, she attended a one-room schoolhouse. After high school, Dorothy continued her studies at Eastern Illinois Teacher's College (EIU), in the field of Education, and graduated Summa Cum Laude. Dorothy first started her teaching career in Robinson, IL, and that is where she met the love of her life Duane. The two of them married in 1957, and shortly thereafter relocated to Mattoon, IL. Dorothy continued her career in education at the Mattoon Adult Area Education Center, while Duane owned and operated Alexander's Office Equipment Company. After 12 years of service with MAAEC, she joined Duane, to become a co-owner of Alexander's Office Equipment Company.

She was a devout member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL, where she dedicated her time to several church committees and various activities. Dorothy was a "Friends of the Mattoon Library," Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Guild volunteer and a Rotary International Foundation Paul Harris Fellow.

During her free time, Dorothy enjoyed going to sporting events and school activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Big 10 basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. As a child in 1944, she went with her father to see three games of the famous "Street Car Baseball World Series" in St. Louis, MO, when the St. Louis Browns played the St. Louis Cardinals. As a result of her love for baseball, she attended games in all three St. Cardinal Stadiums; Sportsmans Park, Busch Stadium I, and Busch Stadium II. In addition to her love for sports, she was an avid reader and her favorite authors were: John Grisham, James Patterson and David Baldacci.

Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and treasured all the moments and memories with her loved ones. She was a nurturing mother, who raised her four children, with a superior work ethic and encouraged them to reach their highest potential. Dorothy was very proud, that she and Duane, were able to successfully send four children to college, and attend their college graduations. On the lighter side, when Dorothy's children were young, she would often take them out on Lake Mattoon to practice water skiing, even though she couldn't swim a lick, and in the words of her husband, "Would sink like a rock!" whenever she was in water.

She will be remembered for her energetic spirit and kind nature. She will be missed by all those who knew her. And, friends and family that knew her best were aware of her crazy addiction to chocolate, which included chocolate chip cookies, Oreo cookies, and Hershey's kisses.

The family would like to thank Dr. Friscia and staff, plus the staff of Copper Creek Memory Care, for the loving care they provided to Dorothy.

Memorial donations in her honor, may be given to the First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938.