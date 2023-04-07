Dorothy Otto
ARTHUR - Dorothy Otto, 76, of Arthur, IL, passed away at 5:55 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center surrounded by her family.
Visitations will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023, and from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 8, 2023, all at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 477 IL Rt. 133, Arcola, IL. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the church. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Mennonite Church Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Paul; and three sons: Steve, Gary and Jeff Otto.
To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
