× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON - Dorothy Pearl Honn, age 93 of Charleston, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, August 3, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston with Pastor Jeremy Harminson officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon. Visitation will be held Monday from noon until service time. Memorials may be made to the Walnut Grove Christian Church or to a charity of the donor's preference, and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Dorothy was born on June 27, 1927 in Seven Hickory Township, Coles County, Illinois. Her parents were Charley G. and Sylvia (Walters) Jones. She became the wife of Joseph A. Honn on March 2, 1947 and he preceded her in death on March 3, 1998. She is survived by three children, Charleen R. Anderson (Phil) of Charleston, Darrell J. Honn (Sue) of Davenport, Iowa, and Jantha L. Vickers (Steve) of Satsuma, Alabama; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward Jones (Barbara) of Orlando, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded by a daughter, Sharon Kaye Honn; a sister, Juanita Thompson; and her stepmother, Edith Jones.

To view Dorothy's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family, please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.