CHARLESTON - Dorothy Pearl Honn, age 93 of Charleston, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, August 3, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston with Pastor Jeremy Harminson officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon. Visitation will be held Monday from noon until service time. Memorials may be made to the Walnut Grove Christian Church or to a charity of the donor's preference, and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Dorothy was born on June 27, 1927 in Seven Hickory Township, Coles County, Illinois. Her parents were Charley G. and Sylvia (Walters) Jones. She became the wife of Joseph A. Honn on March 2, 1947 and he preceded her in death on March 3, 1998. She is survived by three children, Charleen R. Anderson (Phil) of Charleston, Darrell J. Honn (Sue) of Davenport, Iowa, and Jantha L. Vickers (Steve) of Satsuma, Alabama; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward Jones (Barbara) of Orlando, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded by a daughter, Sharon Kaye Honn; a sister, Juanita Thompson; and her stepmother, Edith Jones.
To view Dorothy's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family, please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.