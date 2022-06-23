June 30, 1945 - June 22, 2022

NEOGA — Dorsie E. Thompson 76, of rural Neoga, IL, passed away at 10:35 AM Wednesday June 22, 2022, in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center in Mattoon, IL.

She was born June 30, 1945, in Cumberland County, IL, the daughter of Earnest and Ruth Ella (Goodwin) Warner. She married Ivan Thompson April 20, 2002, in Toledo, IL. Dorsie worked in Vending for Canteen and was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church in Johnstown, IL.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her husband, Ivan of rural Neoga, IL; children: Scott Fore (Vicky Thomas) of Pennsylvania, Toni Craig (David) of Charleston, IL, and Eric Fore (Megan Harbour) of Wyoming; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; brothers: Jerry Warner (Joan) of Charleston, IL, and Earnie Warner (Shirley) of Coal City, IL; sister, Ruth Estes of rural Neoga, IL; brother-in-law, Kenneth Pigg of St. Charles, MO; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Warner; sister, Darilene Pigg.

Memorials are suggested to the family C/O Ivan Thompson 589 CR 900 N Neoga, IL, 62447.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM Monday, June 27, 2022, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM also at the funeral home, Casual attire is requested. Burial will be in the Janesville Cemetery in Janesville, IL.

