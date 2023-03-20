Sept. 5, 1957 - March 17, 2023

MATTOON — Douglas Alan Clark, age 65, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at his residence.

Private graveside services honoring his life will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Douglas was born on September 5, 1957 in Mattoon, IL, the son of Donald R. Clark and Ann (Carter) Clark.

Survivors include his mother, Ann; siblings: Bill (Rita) Clark of FL, Donald R. (Annette) Clark, Jr. of Evansville, IN, Chere (Steve) Adams of Mattoon, IL, Mary (Richard) Fafara of Mattoon, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Donald R. Clark, Sr., and his sister, Susan Clark.

Douglas was a union roofer out of Champaign for many years. He enjoyed reading, and he loved spending time with his family. Douglas will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to American Cancer Society or St. Jude's. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.