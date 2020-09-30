GAYS — Doyle Dwane Parker, age 85 of Gays, passed away at 8:27 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Private family services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Branchside Cemetery in Gays, IL. Military Rites will be conducted by Mattoon VFW Post 4325.

Doyle was born on September 15, 1935 in Greenup the son of the late Chester O. and Lenne I. (Snack) Parker. He married Nancy Jeanne Alexander on September 15, 1956 in Gays, IL. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-four years, Nancy Parker of Gays, IL; three sons, Ronnie L. Parker and wife Sharon of Las Vegas, NV, Joe Parker of Gays, IL Larry T. Parker and wife Tracy of Shelbyville; six grandchildren, Kristin Hulsizer of Greenbrier, TN, Regina Davis of Louisville, Jocelyn Parker of Philadelphia, Ryan Parker (Carol) of Windsor, Dustin Parker (Ashley) of Windsor, Haley Parker (Damien) of Sullivan; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Doyle is preceded in death by one brother, Robert Parker, and one sister, Barbara Swank.