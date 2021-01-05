Dr. Calvin N. Smith

His wife, Lucille passed away on February 5, 2001 and Calvin later married Nancy Lou (Pool) Sparks. Surviving is Nancy, his devoted wife of 19 years; two children: Sherilyn Smith of Laguna Niguel, CA and Samuel S. Smith of San Clemente, CA; two stepchildren: Crystal Sparks of Mattoon and Kurtis Sparks and wife, Phyllis of Lerna; four step-grandchildren: James, Jeremy and Haley Sparks and Emily (Jordan) Hall, all of Mattoon; and a step-great-grandson, Rowan Hall. In addition to his parents and first wife, Calvin was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Smith and a sister, Beverly (Smith) Nelson.

Cal was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mattoon. He was one of the founders of the Coles County Genealogical Society which began in January of 1975. He loved his job at EIU, was equally fond of the city of Charleston and its surrounding environment and was actively involved in various aspects of community affairs. In keeping with Cal's sense of humor he often said, "They can build a fence around Coles County and I won't care as long as I'm inside it." He was a charter member and served on the board of the Five Mile House Foundation, served on the City Cemetery board, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. Cal was a published author of a book titled Big Cats, Small Cats: Cats from 'A' to 'Z'. He enjoyed music, good humor, laughter, running and jogging. He was a marathon runner and often tagged himself as the 'lone runner of East Harrison Street Road!' Cal always had a smile and a story to share and will be missed by his family and many friends.