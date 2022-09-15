Oct. 19, 1939 - March 12, 2022

Dr. Dorothy "Dot" Stoeppelwerth Swartzbaugh, 82, passed away on March 12, 2022, surrounded by her children at the Locust Grove Memory Care Unit near Pittsburgh, PA. The family is grateful to Caring Hospice Services of Western Pennsylvania. She died from complications due to Alzheimer's.

Dorothy lived in Charleston from 1974 to 2012, raising her family and teaching.

A Celebration of Life was hosted by her four children in Pittsburgh, PA, on Zoom on March 16, 2022.

Dorothy was born on October 19, 1939, in Lawrence, KS, the youngest of four to a Lutheran minister, the late Rev. Walter William and Leona (Stoltenberg) Stoeppelwerth. She was preceded in death in 2010 by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Richard Grey Swartzbaugh.

Her education included a degree in history and German at Valparaiso University, IN., certification from Eastern Illinois University (EIU) in education administration, and a doctorate in German and comparative literature from the University of Illinois. She was a lifelong sorority sister of Valpo Gamma Phi.

Dorothy began her career in Indiana teaching high school. After marrying in 1962, the two studied together at the University of Tuebingen (Germany) and both taught at Eastern Kentucky University and University of Mississippi (Ole Miss).

When the family settled in Charleston, so her husband could become a tenured professor in Anthropology at EIU, Dorothy began teaching at Mattoon Middle School while finishing her doctorate.

Over her 28 years there she taught a variety of core humanities, remedial, and gifted courses, while also teaching different generations of the same family. She also taught at EIU, Lake Land College, and Parkland College.

Her most rewarding experiences include chaperoning the "People to People" tour to Europe for high school students and directing the Summer College for Kids at Lake Land College for a few years.

In 2001, she took a year off to teach English for Berlitz with her daughter-in-law in southern Germany. In 2008, Dorothy retired from the Mattoon Middle School.

"I will miss constant learning and an audience," she said in a 2008 article in the Journal Gazette-Times Courier. "Teaching is always a challenge; every day is different. I will miss the students, the parents, the teachers and the administrators - they were my teachers."

Dorothy's heart was in Charleston and Mattoon, but after her husband's death, she wanted to be near family. She lived near her son Andrew's family in Stuttgart, Germany, 2012-2014. Then in 2014, she followed her son Andrew to Pittsburgh where she remained until her death.

It was important to Dorothy to be a good and grateful person, be resilient and cheerful; and this attitude continued to her last days. We remember her love of family and friends, Germany, biking, directing camps, her faux leather Franklin planner, black licorice, finding Petoskey stones, making lists, and long walks on the northern Michigan sand dunes near where the family had a summer home.

In addition to her husband, Dorothy is preceded in death by her two older brothers: Walter "Walt" Stoeppelwerth and Rev. Henry "Hank" Stoeppelwerth; and her eldest sister, Marie Sievert.

Dorothy is survived by her four children: Alfie (Barbara) Swartzbaugh of Mons, Belgium; Andrew (Barbara Warwick) Swartzbaugh of Pittsburgh, PA; Anne (Brent) Anderson of Kenmore, WA; and Fritz Swartzbaugh of Washington, D.C.; and ten grandchildren: Larissa Brandl of Heidelberg, Germany; Hugo, Jack and Bodo Swartzbaugh of Mons, Belgium; Cassidy and Curtis Anderson of Kenmore, WA; Coco, Alfie, Dot and Fritz Swartzbaugh of Pittsburgh, PA; in-laws, nieces and nephews.