Dr. Edward McCrory Corley

CHARLESTON — The Memorial Service for Dr. Edward McCrory Corley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 311 7th Street in Charleston.

The church welcomes those who wish to view photos, sign the guest registry, or leave memories from 10:15 a.m. until service time. A Private Inurnment will be at Mound Cemetery in Charleston following the service. The memorial service will be also be streamed on https://www.facebook.com/charlestonpcusa.

Charitable gifts in Mac's memory may be made to the EIU Foundation – Edward and Barbara Corley Economics Scholarship, the Cheley/Children's Hospital Burn Camp located in Estes Park, CO, or to Cornerstone Christian Academy. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

