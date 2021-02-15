CHARLESTON — Dr. Edward McCrory Corley, age 86 of Charleston, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 11, 2021 while at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Memorial Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a later time and inurnment will be in Mound Cemetery, Charleston.
Mac, as he was commonly known, was born January 11, 1935 in Mattoon, IL, the only child of the late Dr. Guy and Margaret (McCrory) Corley. Mac was a graduate of Charleston High School and was a United States Army Veteran. He achieved his bachelor's degree from Colorado State University and his master's degree from the University of Illinois. Mac went on to attain a doctorate degree from Oklahoma State University. Dr. Corley taught at Clemson University for three years prior to accepting a position at Eastern Illinois University. He was a professor of Economics at EIU for 36 years and served as Department Head before retiring in 2003. In 2006 Dr. Corley received the EIU Glen Hesler award and in 2009 was bestowed the honor of being inducted into the EIU Hall of Fame.
Mac married Barbara Alcott, his wife of 56 years, on August 8, 1964 in Stillwater, OK. In addition to his loving and devoted wife, Barbara, he is survived by three children: Rachel Simon (Jon) and Todd Corley (Ciara), all of Bloomington, IL and Doug Corley of Loveland, CO; and six grandchildren: Zac Simon of Cedar Rapids, IA, Caleb Corley of Parkview, IA, Nate Simon, Campbell Corley, Monroe Corley and Truman Corley, all of Bloomington. Mac was preceded in death by his mother's older sister, Esther McCrory who raised him as his mother died when he was a newborn.
Mac was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Charleston and served as a ruling elder for many years. He generously volunteered his time at the Neal Welcome Center and for many years as a track marshal at EIU track and field events. Mac enjoyed traveling with his family but his and Barb's most favorite destination was to their Colorado home in Estes Park. He appreciated the picturesque beauty and grandeur of the mountains and breathing the fresh mountain air while hiking, biking, geocaching, or just walking the trails. He enjoyed the Estes Park YMCA facility and had a passion for his volunteer work with the Cheley/Children's Hospital Burn Camp.
Through the years Mac built and maintained many long and lasting friendships with former students, colleagues, and countless others. His love for his family was apparent and he treasured his role as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family and many friends have been blessed with a multitude of comforting memories of special times shared both in Charleston and Estes Park. Mac will truly be missed and always fondly remembered.
Charitable gifts in Mac's memory may be made to the EIU Foundation – Edward and Barbara Corley Economics Scholarship, the Cheley/Children's Hospital Burn Camp located in Estes Park, CO or to Cornerstone Christian Academy. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
