CHARLESTON — Dr. Edward McCrory Corley, age 86 of Charleston, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 11, 2021 while at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Memorial Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a later time and inurnment will be in Mound Cemetery, Charleston.

Mac, as he was commonly known, was born January 11, 1935 in Mattoon, IL, the only child of the late Dr. Guy and Margaret (McCrory) Corley. Mac was a graduate of Charleston High School and was a United States Army Veteran. He achieved his bachelor's degree from Colorado State University and his master's degree from the University of Illinois. Mac went on to attain a doctorate degree from Oklahoma State University. Dr. Corley taught at Clemson University for three years prior to accepting a position at Eastern Illinois University. He was a professor of Economics at EIU for 36 years and served as Department Head before retiring in 2003. In 2006 Dr. Corley received the EIU Glen Hesler award and in 2009 was bestowed the honor of being inducted into the EIU Hall of Fame.