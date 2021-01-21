CHARLESTON — Dr. Harold G. Coe, age 91, of Charleston, Illinois, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Dr. Coe, a retired Eastern Illinois University professor, taught in the Psychology Department from 1965 to 1990 and served as Department Chair from 1968 to 1974. Previously he was employed as the Director of Employee Selection and Training at the Ball Corporation in Muncie, Indiana.

Harold was born on April 3, 1929 in Manhattan, Kansas, a son of the late Maynard and Marie (Germo) Coe. He had two siblings who preceded him in death, a sister, Marion (Coe) Olsson, and a brother, Maynard "Hank" Coe.

Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Peggy L. (Lounsbury) Coe; his children: Mitch Coe and Mark Coe; and two grandchildren: Jasmine Coe and Angela Coe, all of Charleston.

Harold enjoyed traveling, taking yearly fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada, playing golf at the Charleston Country Club where he held membership, and spending time with his grandchildren.

No public services are planned and memorial gifts in his honor may be made to the EIU Foundation – Donald A. and Marie Rothschild Award and mailed in care of the Neal Welcome Center, 860 West Lincoln Avenue, Charleston, IL 61920.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for the Coe Family.