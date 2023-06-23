Sept. 19, 1922 - Dec. 22, 2022

CHARLESTON — Dr. Jerry D. Heath, age 100, of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Adams Funeral Chapel. Rev. William Forsythe will be officiating. Burial will be private.

It is requested that thoughtful donations, in his honor, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the E.I.U. Foundation, Heath Sports Medicine Scholarship. Gifts may be mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL, 61920.

Jerry was born September 19, 1922, in Sumner, IL, the son of Flemin and Mary (David) Heath. He married Margery Thomas on June 12, 1945, in Charleston, IL and from this union came his son, Forest "Frosty" (Connie) Heath of Charleston, IL; and daughter, Jean, deceased, (Carson) Evans of Longmont, CO; six grandchildren: Kelly Heath, Lindsay Heath, Jamie (Pat) Barry, Aaron (Jolie) Evans, Ryan (Micah) Evans, and Lauren (Will) Forsythe; and step grandson, Mark Hutchison; nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margery Heath; brother, Donald Heath; and sister, Louise Neher.

Jerry graduated from Lawrenceville High School. He attended Eastern Illinois University before being appointed to and graduating from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and served his country in WW2. He earned his degree in medicine from the University of Illinois Medical School. He practiced family medicine in Lawrenceville, IL. In 1956, he joined Eastern Illinois University as the Medical Doctor and Director of Clinical Services. Jerry retired in 1991, after 35 years of service. Jerry and Marge remained active and supportive of the university and its programs, establishing a scholarship in their names, were Lifetime Members of the E.I.U. Foundation, and received the Philanthropist of the Year Award in 2009.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, the Illinois Medical Association, and the Charleston Country Club. He enjoyed golf, hunting, traveling and time spent with family. He will be missed by many.

