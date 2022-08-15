July 26, 1931 - Aug. 11, 2022

MATTOON — Dr. Roger W. Dettro, age 91, of Mattoon, IL passed away Thursday evening, August 11, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. A committal service will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 88 of Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held the same day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Roger was born in Effingham, IL on July 26, 1931. His parents were Alton Bruce and Goldie Alice (Porter) Dettro. He married Winifred Rose Hardy on August 15, 1953, in Effingham, IL; she preceded him in death on March 1, 2018.

He is survived by one son, Greg Dettro and wife Betsy of St. Charles, IL; six grandchildren: Dr. Tyler Dettro and wife Dr. Joanne of East Lansing, MI, Scott Dettro of St. Charles, IL, Dr. Heather Dettro Felton and husband Adam of Louisville, KY, Dr. Stephanie Dettro Kisselbaugh and husband Kinley of Carmel, IN, Kyle Dettro of Chicago, IL, Alexis Harrison and husband Sean of Normal, IL; eight great-grandchildren: Katherine, Claire, Caroline Felton, Annabelle, Brianna, Elizabeth Kisselbaugh, Donovan and Dawson Harrison; one sister, Betty Beals of Chrisman, IL; one daughter-in-law, Jill Dettro of Butler, PA; and special friend, Frieda Juhnke of Effingham, IL. He is preceded in death by one brother, Jack Dettro; three sisters, Maxine Laue, Dorothy Barnes, Marilyn Tegenkamp; and one son, Dr. Mark Dettro.

Roger attended Effingham, IL High School and Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL where he excelled as an athlete. Upon graduation from Eastern Illinois University in 1953, he entered the Naval Officers Candidate School in Newport, RI, and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea from 1954 through 1956, when he was honorably discharged as LTJG. He then attended Washington University School of Dentistry in St. Louis, MO, where he was Senior Class President and President of the Interfraternity Council. Upon graduation in 1961, he opened his dentistry practice in Mattoon, IL.

While attending Eastern Illinois University, Roger was an outstanding basketball star, being named to the Eastern Illinois University Athletic Hall of Fame and the State of Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame. Perhaps the award he most cherished was the Eastern Illinois University Centennial Award. He was one of only one hundred people honored as those who had contributed the most to Eastern's growth and development in the last one hundred years.

His loyalty to Eastern never waned. He served as a member of the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees and was a past President of the Eastern Illinois University Foundation and Eastern Illinois Panther Club. He was the first recipient of the Glen Hesler Award for outstanding work for Eastern athletics. He received the Distinguished Alumni award in 1990.

Roger strived to enhance the betterment of his community. He served as City Commissioner for Mattoon, IL from 1969 to 1972 and became Mayor of Mattoon, IL from 1972 until 1993. He served on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Municipal League from 1975 to 1993 and was League President from 1980 to 1981.

He was appointed by Governor James Thompson to serve as a member of the Illinois Local Governments Law Enforcement Officers Training Board and served as Chairman of the Board. Governor Thompson also appointed him a member of the States Mandate Board of Appeals.

Roger's interests were boundless. He served as a Director of Heartland Saving Bank of Mattoon, IL. He was a member and past Commander of the American Legion Post 88 where he participated in the Forty and Eight, and a member of the Masonic Lodge 260 and was honored to be named a 33rd Degree Mason. He was a member of Eastern Illinois Dental Society, the American College of Dentist, VFW Post 4325, Eagles Lodge, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, the First United Methodist Church of Mattoon, IL, a fifty-year member of Rotary, the Mattoon Golf and Country Club, and served as Chairman of the Coles County Airport Authority all of Mattoon, IL. He was Secretary for Lake Land College Foundation and received the Crystal Swan award for service and dedication.

He was honored to receive the Mattoon Sesquicentennial Award, as one of only one hundred fifty people named as those who contributed the most to Mattoon's growth and development over the past one hundred fifty years.

Dr. Dettro loved life and he loved people. Practicing dentistry, he truly cared about his patients and as Mayor he truly cared about the city employees and people of Mattoon. Perhaps his strongest traits were kindness and caring about others. He felt his accomplishments would never have been received without the love and support of his wife, Rosie.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Mattoon Community Food Center, 600 Moultrie Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

