IRVING, Texas — "Do all the good you can. By all the means you can. In all the ways you can. In all the places you can. At all the times you can. To all the people you can. As long as you ever can." — John Wesley

This motto defined the life of Dr. Samuel Anthony Guccione, Ed.D., 79, who passed from this life on December 17, 2020, in Carrollton, TX. Preceded in death by his loving, faithful wife of 56 years, Linda Gay Tooley (Guccione), he will be dearly missed by his daughters and their families: Diane Michelle (Steve) VanMinsel, grandson, Josh, of Shalimar, Florida, and great-granddaughter, Natalie; and Christine Marie (David) Peek, and grandson, Jacob, of Irving, TX; and his brothers: John Guccione and wife Lois of Godfrey, IL, and Tom Guccione, of Wood River, IL. He is also preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held at a future date in Charleston, IL. Comments may be left for the family at RollingOaksFuneralHome.com.

His family and friends will love and miss Sam for the rest of their lives. Because we knew you, we have been changed for good.