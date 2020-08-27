Dr. Tom P. Katsimpalis

Born to Peter and Helen Katsimpalis in Gary, Indiana, TomKat, as he was affectionately known, touched the lives of many. A natural athlete, his basketball prowess led him to Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, Illinois, where he met the love of his life Jeanette "Sug" Morford of Windsor, Illinois, and their love story began. The EIU homecoming queen and basketball star shared 68 years of a loving marriage. At EIU, TomKat became a basketball star. He held the record for most points in a season, most points in a single game, was a three-time All-Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selection, was an NAIA All-American, and selected to West Squad in the Kansas City All-Star Game. In 1997, the pride of his Greek community, TomKat was inducted into the Helenic Athlete Hall of Fame. Still No. 7 on EIU's basketball career scoring list with 1,538 points from 1949-52, he is one of ten chosen for the school's All-Century Team in 2010. After college, TomKat joined the NY Knickerbockers, but with a new baby and wife back home, he chose to return to his family. If he wasn't playing basketball, TomKat chose to coach it. His early career included teaching and coaching young men at Altamont and Clinton, IL, where he produced a number of strong ball clubs. He eventually completed his PhD at University of Northern Colorado, Greeley and returned to his alma mater, EIU, as Asst Athletic Director, Athletic Director and professor. He retired to Lake Sara, Effingham, Illinois, in 1986, and enjoyed his days fishing and golfing.