BETHALTO — Dr. William L. Wall, age 91, of Bethalto, formerly of Charleston, IL, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto with his family by his side.

He was born May 18, 1929 in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Harry and Minnie (Wadsack) Wall. He married Gertrude A. Shaklee on June 9, 1951 in Wichita, KS and she preceded him in death on March 1, 2005.

Bill was a graduate of Hutchinson High School, Kansas State University Manhattan, and Washington University School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Wall served his country in the US Army, as an E4 Corporal before beginning his private dental practice in Charleston, IL. After 45 years in practice, he went on to be an Instructor at Lake Land College, Dental Hygiene Dept. and worked for the Edgar County Dental Clinic.

Dr. Wall had a passion for dentistry and his patients. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his trips to Canada fishing, bridge club and many community activities.

Dr. Wall is survived by three children and their spouses: M. David and Joan Wall of Moro, Leslie and Calvin Watts of Rumford, RI, and Dustin Wall of St. Louis; a sister, Shirley Leslie-Friesen; two grandchildren: David and Jeffrey (Heather) Wall; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.