MATTOON - Dulani Breance Quintaza Lynn Woodland, age 20, of Mattoon passed away at 10:44 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Funeral services with Military Rites honoring her life will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home.
Dulani was born on March 3, 2001 in Pekin, Illinois.
Survivors include her mother, Cora (Thomas) Griffen; siblings: Daquari, Deasan, Destini, Natasha and Tommi; father, Dulani Woodland; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Dulani was preceded in death by her three grandmothers: Elaine Woodland, Gloria Davis and Jessie Griffen.
Dulani graduated from Mattoon High School Class of 2019. She was active in the MHS Color Guard and JROTC where she was in charge of the drill team. Dulani was living her dream serving in the United States Army where she was an 88 Mike.
She enjoyed reading books and listening to music and spending time with her friends and family. Dulani will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
