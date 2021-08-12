MATTOON — Earl Lee Walden, age 84 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 2:05 AM, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th Street, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Dennis Strawn will officiate. The visitation will be held Monday evening, August 16, 2021, from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Earl was born on July 14, 1937, the son of the late Lawrence L. and Virginia R. (Madlem) Walden in Jasper County, IL where he grew up on a farm near rural Rose Hill. Class of 1955, Earl graduated from Newton Highschool. He married his sweetheart, Sarah "Sue" Stanley on November 30, 1957. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Walden of Mattoon, IL; two devoted daughters, Kimberly Lane and husband Randy of Savoy, IL, Kristi Thornhill and husband Eric of Mattoon, IL; three grandchildren: Kaleb, Kalei, and Keila Thornhill, all of Mattoon, IL; brother, Orval L. Walden and wife Rosie of Rose Hill, IL; two sisters, Shirley Sanders and husband Duane of Colorado Springs, CO, Kay McCartney of Sun City, AZ; brother-in-law, Michael Stanley of Newton, IL; three sisters-in- law: Beth Shadley of Champaign, IL, Dr. Mary Parker and husband Jerry, and Marianne Stanley of Newton, IL. He is preceded in death by four brothers-in-law, Chuck McCartney, Paul Stanley, Pat Stanley, Charles Shadley: and nephew, Randy Walden.

Earl was the owner and operator of Walden's TV and Appliance in Mattoon, IL for fifty-two years, selling the business and retiring in 2019. With his charismatic smile, straight-shooter personality, and remarkable handshake, the customers soon became life-long friends. Earl loved the people and people loved him.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mattoon, IL and enjoyed singing in the chancel choir on Sunday mornings. Earl also attended his family church, the Church of Christ. He was a past member of Mattoon Chamber of Commerce and Elks Club.

Sports was Earl's hobby, he loved them all. He served on Eastern Illinois University Panther Club Board of Directors and Mattoon Lake Land College Athletic Board. As a dedicated basketball fan, Lake Land honored Mr. Walden's years of enthusiastically cheering on the team by dedicating a room in his honor. He was inducted into three Softball Hall of Fames and pitched in the World Tournament, an accomplishment he was quite proud of. An avid golfer, Earl was a member of Mattoon Golf and Country Club, playing in many events and tournaments. He enjoyed hunting, boating, bowling, and much more.

Above all things, Earl was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He and Sue were fortunate to spend time together traveling all over. He treasured the times spent with his daughters and savored the moments with his grandchildren. Earl made every event feel like a special occasion.

Earl leaves a legacy of being a true gentleman with a heart of gold and smile that lit up the room. He was loved greatly and will be deeply missed.

Memorials in his honor may be made to First Baptist Church or Lake Land Church of Christ, 6480 US-45, Mattoon, IL 61938.

