MATTOON — Earl Melvin Volkman, age 93, of Mattoon, passed away at 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Earl was born on October 8, 1928 in Oasis, IA, the son of August F. and Grace Opal May (Pirtle) Volkman. He married Inez Mae Cavanaugh on February 12, 1967. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2019.
Survivors include his children: Vicki (Bruce) Treptow Finfrock of Shiloh, IL, Debra (Jack) Treptow Sanders of Springfield, IL, Kathy (Pat) Treptow Burrell of Beecher City, IL, James Volkman of Mattoon, IL, Joseph (Patty) Volkman of Palm Bay, FL, Jeffrey (Wendy) Volkman of Fowler, IN and Jerry Volkman of Mattoon, IL; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Spilger; brothers: Robert, Bill, and Donald Volkman; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Earl was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Jewell Volkman, Delbert Volkman, Mabel Stohl, Merl Volkman and Dorothy Hankins.
Earl, first and foremost, was a family man. His wife, children, and grandchildren were always his highest priority. Earl started Gullian & Volkman in 1971, with Ned Gullian. He later went on to own and operate Volkman Business Machines. He was a member of the Masons, Lions, Eagles, Moose and American Legion. Earl served as Coles County Commissioner and worked at the election polls. Earl was a self-taught musician and played a variety of instruments including the banjo and guitar. Earl enjoyed coaching little league over the years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and especially enjoyed taking them fishing. Earl will be remembered as a great father and hard worker. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.