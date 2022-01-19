Earl Melvin Volkman

Earl, first and foremost, was a family man. His wife, children, and grandchildren were always his highest priority. Earl started Gullian & Volkman in 1971, with Ned Gullian. He later went on to own and operate Volkman Business Machines. He was a member of the Masons, Lions, Eagles, Moose and American Legion. Earl served as Coles County Commissioner and worked at the election polls. Earl was a self-taught musician and played a variety of instruments including the banjo and guitar. Earl enjoyed coaching little league over the years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and especially enjoyed taking them fishing. Earl will be remembered as a great father and hard worker. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.