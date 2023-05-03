March 26, 1952 - April 26, 2023
MATTOON — Eddie F. Phillips, age 71, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at home surrounded by family.
Ed was born on March 26, 1952, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Eddie L. Phillips and Ramona J. (Fitzpatrick) Phillips. Survivors include his wife, Patti Phillips of Charleston; mother, Ramona Carney of Mattoon; sister, Kathy Carson(Bob) of Charleston; nephew, Shad Huddleston (Laura) of Mattoon; stepchildren: Heathre Moler of VA, Wade Lewis of CA, Shalimar Aiken(Bobby); and grandchildren, Bobby and Brooklyn of Naperville IL.
Ed retired in 2012, after 20 years as IBEW, Local 702 Union Representative.
No services will be held.
Memorial donations in his honor can be made to SBL Regional Cancer Center. Mail to SBLH Foundation, 1005 Health Center Dr., Mattoon, IL, 61938-9985.
