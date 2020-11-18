CARMEL, Indiana — On Monday, November 16, 2020, Eddie Lamont Frazier of Carmel, IN, loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away at the age of 79.

Graveside funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday November 20, 2020 at Janesville Cemetery. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL is assisting the family.

Eddie was born on September 25, 1941 in Mattoon, IL to Harland Lamont Frazier and Laura Evelyn (Crispin) Frazier. He graduated from Mattoon Community High School on May 27, 1960. Eddie attended DeVry Technical Institute Resident School in Chicago, IL and received a diploma on January 11, 1963 for Electronic Controls for Automation. He married Evonne Kaye Sedgwick on June 8, 1963. Eddie completed his required training in the United States Army Reserve in the late 60's which included Advanced Individual Military Police Training. Eddie and Evonne had one son, David Lamont Frazier, born on March 6, 1969. Eddie completed his apprenticeship to become a Millwright on February 3, 1971. He worked for the Chrysler Corporation from November 16, 1964 to May 31, 2001 in Indianapolis, IN.