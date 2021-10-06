MATTOON — Edgar "Ed" Eugene Bunyard, age 65 of Mattoon, IL, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones in Shelbyville, IL.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Ed was born on June 8, 1956, in Mattoon, IL to the late Raymond J. and Dorothy A. (Mills) Bunyard. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Micah Rader, and her significant other Chad of Shelbyville, IL; two granddaughters: Taylor and Adrianne; two sisters: Rosemary Little and husband John of Neoga, IL, Tina Hesse and husband Tom of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Doug Bunyard of Mattoon, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Ed was longtime employee of RR Donnelly in Mattoon, IL, for forty-two years as a binder operator. He had a strong passion for fishing, camping, and hunting. An avid sports fan, Ed enjoyed watching college football and rooting for the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed his walks on the trails with his constant canine companions: Boone, Phoenix, Rip, and Bear.

Ed was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He was devoted to his family and happiest when surrounded by family and friends. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Sarah Bush Regional Cancer Center, 1000 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.comitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.