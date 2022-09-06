December 14, 1923 - Sept. 2, 2022

CHARLESTON — Edith Elnora Barnes, 98, of Charleston, formerly of Jacksonville, IL, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Palm Terrace of Mattoon.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at New Mercy Worship Center, 1208 Moultrie Avenue, Mattoon, IL, with Pastor Ed Stephens officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion (Kickapoo) Cemetery, rural Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston, IL. Online condolences may be left at www.hsckfh.com.

Edith was born December 14, 1923, at Charleston, daughter of Alva B. and Lena (Painter) Levitt. She married Paul Barnes, December 27, 1943, in Charleston. He preceded her in death in 2003.

She is survived by two daughters: Ellen (Joe) Cors of Fair Oaks, CA, and Dessa (Ray) Barnes of Mattoon. Eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren; as well as one sister, Marcia Fidler of Springfield, also survive. She was preceded in death by two sons: David L. Barnes and Stephen Barnes; two sisters: Joanna Cargill and Linda McCoy; and one brother, James Levitt.

Edith was a member of New Mercy Worship Center, and taught Sunday School in numerous churches in Jacksonville. She taught Kindergarten in schools in Woodson and Jacksonville, IL.