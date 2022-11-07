June 2, 1930 - Nov. 3, 2022

CHARLESTON — Edith Henrike (Weitzer) Maurer, 92, who began life's journey in Graz, Austria, ended the adventure at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Villas of Hollybrook, Charleston.

Born June 2, 1930, she was the daughter of Michael and Antonia (Schiefer) Weitzer.

She married Josef Maurer July 15, 1948, in Graz. He died in 2011.

Edith and Josef migrated to the United States in 1951 with two sons. They relocated to Peoria where Edith's sister lived.

An Engineer, Josef found work with a landscaping company until he mastered English. He then joined an engineering firm and eventually the Department of Transportation. Josef was promoted with IDOT and the family moved in 1968 to Springfield.

A Beautician before marriage, Edith was a homemaker until the 1970s when she became a licensed Electrologist. She had an office in the Myers Building in downtown Springfield for many years.

In Charleston she was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. In Springfield, she was a longtime member of Little Flower Catholic Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathreen (John) Ryan of Charleston; three sons: Michael (Caroline) Maurer of Laytonsville, MD, Stefan (Karen) Maurer of Venice, FL, and John (Karen) Maurer of San Antonio, TX; six grandchildren: Kumiko Sund, John Maurer, Joseph Maurer, Christine Ryan, Sabrina Ryan and Seth Ryan; three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Joseph (Melody) Maurer; two sisters: Anna Korosec and Antonia Weitzer.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 an hour before 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, the Father Braden Maher officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery north of Peoria.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer Association and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

