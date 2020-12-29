MATTOON — Edith Luella Creek, age 97, of Mattoon passed away at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Visitation will be held at Schilling Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until the procession to the cemetery at 12:45 p.m.

Edith was born on August 27, 1923 in Cumberland County the daughter of August and Louisa (Speer) Czerwonka. She married Edgar Creek in 1943.

Survivors include her daughter; Sandra Cash of Bloomington, IN, son; Donald (Sandra) Creek also of Bloomington, IN, grandchildren; Donald (Rebecca) Creek of Florida, Andrew (Emily) Moritz Creek of Georgia, and Megan (Rollie) Leeman of Arizona, and ten great-grandchildren, sister-in-law; Elizabetha Czerwonka, many nephews and nieces including; Tina Warren and Regina Owens who were Edith's caregivers over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church of Mattoon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.