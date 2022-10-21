Nov. 7, 1965 - Oct. 10, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Edmund Gerald Malone (Ed) was born at Tachikawa AFB, Japan, on November 7, 1965. He passed away from natural causes on October 10, 2022, at his home in San Antonio, TX.

Ed grew up in Charleston and graduated from Charleston High School in 1983. He received a Bachelor Degree in Business/Finance from Murray State University, Murray, KY. After graduation Ed joined the OCC, US Department of Treasury as a National Bank Examiner. In 2017, he accepted a position with USAA as a Risk Analyst.

Ed joined the Illinois Army National Guard in 1992, where he was trained as a medic. He received Basic Training at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX, and also served in the Philippines.

Ed was a passionate fan of Oklahoma University Football and NASCAR!! His favorite drivers were Mark Martin, Kyle Bush and Dale Earnhardt JR. He never missed an OU game, and he celebrated every win!

Ed is survived by his wife, Monica Sue Malone of San Antonio, TX; his two children: Michael P. Malone and Carlie Malone Burnett (William) - children from his first marriage to Tammie Alsobrook; step-children: Taylor Mares and Tate Mares, from current marriage to Monica; his father, Michael P. Malone and step-mother, Judith Malone; Ed's sisters and brothers: Michelle Malone McVaigh; Mark A. Malone (Christie), Tracey Malone Kovar (Kyle), Kelley Malone Olson (Christian), Brandon Walls.

Ed's mother, Barbara Cunningham of Paducah, KY, passed away in January 2022.

A private family service was held on October 20, 2022, in San Antonio.

A Military Service with honors will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX, at a later date.

If you want to leave memories for the family/friends: https://www.castleridgemortuary.com/obits.