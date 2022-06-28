April 7, 1938 - June 27, 2022

MATTOON — Edward Frederick Werling, age 84, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 3:10 AM, Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence in Mattoon, IL.

A graveside service in his honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 1701 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon, IL. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. Military Rites will be performed by Mattoon VFW Post 4325. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Edward was born on April 7, 1938, in Paxton, IL, to the late Howland B and Viola C. (Fouss) Werling. He married Karen Ann Kull on May 29, 1959; she survives and resides in Mattoon, IL. He is also survived by one brother, Robert R. Werling and wife Barbara of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren: Lyndsay Long and husband Aaron of Charleston, IL, Zack Werling of Charleston, IL; and three great-grandchildren: Ava, Cameron, and Cora Long of Charleston, IL.

He was preceded in death by one son, Brent E. Werling; one brother, H.B. Werling Jr.; and one grandson, Bryce C. Werling.

Edward honorably served his country in the United States Navy as a second class petty officer. He devoted his career to Central Illinois Public Service Company (CIPS) which is now known as Ameren Illinois where he worked as a lineman and later a dispatcher, retiring after many years of service.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 260 of Mattoon, IL, Scottish Rite Valley of Danville, IL, Ansar Shrine of Springfield, IL, Corn Belt Shrine Club of Coles County, IL, and Corn Belt Cycle Patrol participating in many parades in the United States and Canada. Edward had an eagerness for helping children through the support and dedication of the organizations in which he belonged.

His passion for golfing and trapshooting did not compare to his love of archery. Hours of hard work and dedication to the sport and competition earned him the title of professional archer.

Edward was a man of integrity who loved his family to the fullest. He was an inspiration to all who knew him.

