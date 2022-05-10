Feb. 7, 1940 - April 30, 2022

CHARLESTON — Edward "Gene" Miller, 82, of Charleston, IL, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Private services will be held at a later date. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Charleston High School Class of 1958 Scholarship Fund, and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Gene was born February 7, 1940, in Charleston, IL. He was preceded in death by his two wives; parents; adoptive parents; and brother, Danny Pope.

He leaves behind one daughter, Lisa Miller; two sisters: Marjorie Altman, and Susie (Bill) Douglas; brother, Larry Reed; and two granddaughters.

Gene was a member of the Moose Lodge, Hutton Masonic Lodge, Mattoon Eagles, Shriners, and the Charleston Country Club. He belonged to the First Presbyterian Church in Charleston. Gene volunteered his time at Catholic Charities in his later years and enjoyed golfing, mushroom hunting, fishing, and mole hunting. Gene has joined his wife and two beloved dogs and is happy and healthy.

