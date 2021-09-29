MATTOON — Edward Godfrey Zinschlag, a long-time Mattoon resident and State Farm agent, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at his Mesa, Arizona home at the age of 78 surrounded by his wife, three daughters, and faithful O.B. He is survived by his wife Paula; daughters: Kari Moellenhoff, Gretchen Zinschlag, and Krista Larkins; his son-in-law Jason Larkins; his five grandchildren: Tiffany Wofford, Carson and Abbey Scheurich, and Patterson and Maggie Larkins; his brother, Tom Zinschlag; and several cousins, nieces, and nephew.

Edward, more often known as Spin or Spinner, was born on July 5, 1941 in St. Louis to Dr. Edward N. Zinschlag and Mary Louise (Godfrey) Zinschlag. He spent the war years in St. Louis with his mother until his father returned from overseas. The family subsequently moved to Mattoon and set down roots. Spin attended St. Joseph's School in Mattoon, Campion High School in Wisconsin, and St. Louis University. In 1962 he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Turkey and Germany. On August 20,1966 he married Paula Smith, and they took up residence in Mattoon. In 1970, 1974, and 1977 the Zinschlags added three wonderful daughters to the family tree which he considered most important additions to his life.

In addition to spending time with his family, friends, and business activities, he was an avid golfer who loved playing whenever he could. He enjoyed traveling especially when travels included family, friends, and new sights. Spinner was gifted with a talent for drawing. While he freely donated his art for charitable purposes, he never thought of himself of the caliber to be classified an artist. He was known for his quick wit, genuine character, and kind, compassionate nature. He was a deeply spiritual man, devoted to his faith and church.

With the recent easing of travel and social restrictions, Edward (Spin) Zinschlag will return to Mattoon. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Schilling Funeral Home. On Tuesday, October 5, 2021 there will be a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Church followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center with time for memory-sharing.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.