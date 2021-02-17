 Skip to main content
Edward H. Steele
Edward H. Steele

CALDWELL, Idaho — Edward Steele, 91, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away on his birthday, February 6, 2021.

Ed was a former resident of Mattoon when employed as a Senior Gas Engineer for Central Illinois Public Service Company.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marjorie; and his children: Vicki Noe, Lori Steele, Alan Steele and Randy Steele as well has his sister Ruthie Jacobs. He was predeceased by his brother Lynn and sisters Joyce and Carol Ann and his son-in-law Randy Noe.

Interment will be at a later date in Grayville, Illinois.

