MATTOON — Edward J. Behm Sr., 87, of Mattoon, IL, died at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (Veterans Day), at Palm Terrace of Mattoon, IL. A private funeral service and burial will be held with immediate family at the Dodge Grove Cemetery with masks and social distancing required. Pastor Todd Krost of the First United Methodist Church is officiating. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ed and Gail were married for over 57 years. During that time, four children were born to their union, daughters: Rev. Cathy (Kerry) Minor of Mattoon, IL and Mary (Daniel) Helfrich of Lovington, IL; sons: Edward (Lisa) Behm Jr. of Houston, TX and Rev. William "Scottie" Behm of Claremore, OK. Also surviving is brother Derry Behm of Ashkum, IL. Ed enjoyed his grandchildren: Dr. Kyle (Anna) Minor of Mahomet, IL; Courtney (Andy) Moore of West Point, IN; Edward (Dazy) Behm III of Midland, TX; Margarete (George Preston) Behm of Owasso, OK; Mary (Dan) Masci of Prince Edward Island, Canada; David Behm of Houston, TX; William "Trevor" (Cheryl ) Behm of Pearland, TX; Riley (Kelsey) Behm of Oklahoma City, OK; Timothy, Joseph "Brett" and Andrew Behm of Claremore, OK; Mary Katherine "Katie" (Miles Brown) Helfrich of Arthur, IL; Sarah (Sean Cox) Helfrich of Hammond, IL. Ed enjoyed 14 great-grandchildren: Olivia and Cooper Minor of Mahomet, IL; Nikolai and Edward "Johnny" Behm IV of Midland, TX; Christian Craig, Owen and Zoey Brown of Arthur, IL; Chloe Cox of Arcola, IL; Aubree, Emma and Clara Cox of Hammond, IL; Dylan and William Moore of West Point, IN; Mayah Masci of Prince Edward Island, Canada and special friend Leanne Homann of Mattoon, IL. Ed was preceded in death by sister, Donna Winkel; brother, Donald Behm; grandson, Benjamin Helfrich; great-grandsons: Edan Behm and Lucas Minor.