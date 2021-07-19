PARIS — Edward Michael "Mike" Mullally passed away on July 15, 2021 in Paris, Illinois at the age of 82.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years Maria Cortes of Key Biscayne, Florida where they resided.

Mike is remembered by his children Heidi (Kris) Phipps of Charleston, Illinois and Eddie Mullally of Tarpon Springs, Florida. He has one deceased son, Matthew. His grandchildren Alexandra (Jake), Patrick (Anna), Quincy, Andrew (Kim), Bridget (Nathan), Karly (Alex), Cameron (Nicole), Macy, and Maya. He has two great-grandchildren, a sister Kathie (Bill) Cink, and one deceased brother, Robert "Bob" Mullally.

Mike was born April 29, 1939 in Pierre, South Dakota to Edward Raymond Mullally and Katherine Alice Robinson. He met and married Carole Torrey while they attended the University of South Dakota. He continued his education at the University of Oklahoma where he became involved with Athletics. He was hired by Eastern Illinois University in 1974 as the Athletic Director, a position that he truly loved. He was proud to be a part of the 1978 National Championship Football team, as well as the 1977 Cross Country team. He was also at the University of Miami as the Assistant Athletic Director and was a part of the 1984 National Championship Football team.

A celebration of his life will be held with his family at a later date.

Mike dearly loved his youngest son Matthew. And when Matthew passed, a decision was made to give the gift of life to others through organ donation. In lieu of flowers or gifts of any kind, the family requests that you kindly make a donation to an organ donation organization of your choice.