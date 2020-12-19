CHARLESTON — Edwin Dale Buxton, age 84, of Charleston, Illinois, passed away while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. A Committal Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Mackville Cemetery in Atwood, Illinois. A service celebrating Ed's life will be held on what would have been his 85th birthday, July 1, 2021.

In lieu of flowers memorials in his honor may be donated to local veteran's organizations. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Ed was born July 1, 1936 in Pierson Station, Illinois, a son of the late Wilbur and Ethel (Riddle) Buxton. He attended Lovington High School and graduated from Oakland High School. He furthered his education at Eastern Illinois University, in the very first class of EIU's pre-engineering program; a joint venture with the University of Illinois. Ed completed his formal education at the U of I, attaining a bachelors of science degree in civil engineering. In 1969 Ed founded his own engineering firm, E D Buxton & Associates where he worked as a civil engineer and land surveyor. He was also employed as Charleston City Engineer from 1971–1974.