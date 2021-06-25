CHARLESTON — Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the life of Edwin Dale Buxton who passed away on December 15, 2020.
The celebration will be held at the Buxton home located at 25 Kickapoo Place, south of Charleston, and will include music, presentations, and a dinner and dessert buffet.
RSVP's are not required, but would be appreciated and may be made to Ed's daughter, Robin Tyner at rd.tyner88@gmail.com or by calling 757-635-7134.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.