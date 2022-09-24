Edwin Kuhns

Jan. 10, 1955 - Sept. 22, 2022

SULLIVAN - Edwin Kuhns, age 67, of Sullivan, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 22, 2022, following a two-year cancer journey. Ed was born January 10, 1955, in Tuscola, IL. He was the son

of Menno and Alma (Kauffman) Kuhns. He married Leona Yoder on June 26, 1982.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Leona; and six children: Mark Kuhns and his wife, Jenni, of Sullivan, IL, Ron Kuhns and his wife, Cindy, of Montezuma, GA, Julie Yoder and her husband, Matt, of Lovington, IL, Sheri Miller and her husband, Earl, of Cadwell, IL, Joe Kuhns and his wife, Peggy, of Sullivan, IL, Abby Kuhns of Sullivan, IL; 12 grandchildren; three siblings: Irene Kuhns of Arthur, IL, his twin sister, Edna Kuhns of Arthur, IL, Dave Kuhns and his wife, Dawn, of Sullivan, IL; and a sister-in-law, Anna Kuhns, of Belleville, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Esther (Herschberger) Kuhns, and one brother, Willard Kuhns.

Visitations will be at Trinity Christian Fellowship on Saturday, September 24, 2022 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

and Sunday, September 25, 2022 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Otto Center in Arthur, IL on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Trinity Christian Fellowship Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Ed put his whole heart into everything he did. His faith, hope, and trust in God guided him through life. He took great delight in his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed his friends, neighbors, church, and community. Harvest was his favorite time of year and he loved to see the bounty of it. It seems significant that he passed away on the first day of fall. He will be greatly missed.