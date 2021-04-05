CHARLESTON — Eleanor Faynor Brigham, age 92 of Charleston, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston with Pastor Ken Hoover officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Eleanor was born June 13, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois and was a daughter of the late Louis and Anna (Tomasak) Faynor. She married Robert W. Brigham on May 10, 1952 and they celebrated 49 years of marriage prior to his death on January 26, 2002. She leaves a loving and devoted family which includes her daughter, Katherine A. Stachowski and husband, Michael of Centralia, IL; two grandchildren: Heather McFarlin (Michael) of Maryville, IL and Robert Charles Stachowski (Jessica) of Salem, IL; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Faynor.