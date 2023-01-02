Jan. 13, 1926 - Dec. 30, 2022

CASEY — Eleanor Jean Markwell (Icenogle), passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 30, 2022.

Eleanor was a caring mother, wife, sister, and friend. She was born on January 13, 1926, near Toledo, IL, to Blanche Garren and Riley Icenogle. She was an avid student graduating from the University of Illinois and became a home economics teacher at Casey High School. A voracious reader and a keen puzzle solver, Eleanor was a lifelong student and passed on her enthusiasm for learning to her grateful children and grandchildren. She married the love of her life, Cleone L. Markwell, on April 16, 1949, and was happily married for 67 years, raising five children and three foster children. The home she shared with Mark, as she called him, was a safe haven for many. All were welcomed with a home cooked meal and heartfelt companionship around their dining room table.

Eleanor was happiest helping others. Whether it was her 60-plus years as an active member of the First Christian Church in Casey or her time as a steadfast leader in 4-H, her giving spirit transformed the lives of those around her. Eleanor's faith was a crucial pillar of her life. She spent her years in service of others and cared deeply about the health of her family and community. Those who knew her will remember Eleanor for her kindness, hospitality, humility, and of course her eternal infectious smile.

After almost 97 years on this Earth, there is certainly much more that should be said, but in the end, what she did was make our world a more loving and caring place. We love you and miss you, mom.

Eleanor is predeceased by her beloved husband Cleone L. Markwell; her brother, Roger Icenogle; and her foster child, Joe Edwards. She is survived by her five children: Pat Sturgeon and her husband, Jack Sturgeon, Susan Meinkoth and her partner, Peter Davis, Barbara Markwell and her husband, Ed Lynch, Phil Markwell and his wife, Lisa Rahn, and Kathy Abend and her husband, Chris Abend; and her foster children: Carol Seeley Comer and Perry Edwards; along with 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family is hosting a visitation at Casey First Christian Church, 200 SE Eighth St., Casey, IL, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Casey First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Washington Street Cemetery, Casey, IL.

Memorial donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to Casey First Christian Church, 200 SE Eighth St., Casey, IL, 62420 or Illinois 4-H Foundation, 801 N. Country Fair Dr., Champaign, IL, 61821.

