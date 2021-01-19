Elissa "Lisa" Lee Ealy

Lisa was born on October 12, 1935 in Vandalia, IL the daughter of the late Charles H. and Opal L. (Abbott) McNealy. She married Reginald C. Ealy on February 20,1978; he survives and resides in Charleston, IL. Other survivors include three children: Christine L. Hankins Bassett and husband Greg of Old Hickory, TN; Ronald C. Rardin and wife Darena of Charleston, IL; Pamalla S. Talley and husband Robert of Arlington Heights, IL; three stepchildren: Deanne M. Sheeley and significant other Jack Fess of Chanhassen, MN; Greg Ealy of Ashmore, IL; Jimmy D. Ealy and wife Tonya of Ashmore; seven grandchildren: Laura Pendergast and husband John of Cherry Hill, NJ; Megan Sheeley and significant other Tim Ferrian of Plymouth, MN; Kerry Hankins-Grider and husband Danny of Nashville, TN; Ryan Rardin of Conway AR; Robert Rardin of Charleston, IL; Mark Talley and wife Cheryl of Arlington Heights, IL; Geoff Talley and wife Jenny of Lake Zurich, IL; great-grandchildren: Shawn Pendergast of Cherry Hill, NJ, Owen Grider of Nashville, TN; Braedon Talley of Lake Zurich, IL; Reid Talley of Lake Zurich, IL; Chase Talley of Arlington Heights, IL; Tristian Talley of Arlington Heights, IL; Cole Ferrian of Plymouth MN; Cody Ferrian of Plymouth MN; two sisters: Judy E. Harnack and husband Alan of Sebring, FL, and Jennifer A. Fildes and husband John of Mattoon, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Lisa is preceded in death by her brother, William McNealy; her sister, Fayola Hugo; and a son-in-law, Shawn Hankins.