CHARLESTON — Elissa "Lisa" Lee Ealy, age 85 of Charleston, IL passed away at 8:50 AM, Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Arbor Rose of Charleston, IL.
The family will hold a private funeral service in her honor on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Humboldt Township Cemetery. The family will have a public celebration of her life at a later date.
Lisa was born on October 12, 1935 in Vandalia, IL the daughter of the late Charles H. and Opal L. (Abbott) McNealy. She married Reginald C. Ealy on February 20,1978; he survives and resides in Charleston, IL. Other survivors include three children: Christine L. Hankins Bassett and husband Greg of Old Hickory, TN; Ronald C. Rardin and wife Darena of Charleston, IL; Pamalla S. Talley and husband Robert of Arlington Heights, IL; three stepchildren: Deanne M. Sheeley and significant other Jack Fess of Chanhassen, MN; Greg Ealy of Ashmore, IL; Jimmy D. Ealy and wife Tonya of Ashmore; seven grandchildren: Laura Pendergast and husband John of Cherry Hill, NJ; Megan Sheeley and significant other Tim Ferrian of Plymouth, MN; Kerry Hankins-Grider and husband Danny of Nashville, TN; Ryan Rardin of Conway AR; Robert Rardin of Charleston, IL; Mark Talley and wife Cheryl of Arlington Heights, IL; Geoff Talley and wife Jenny of Lake Zurich, IL; great-grandchildren: Shawn Pendergast of Cherry Hill, NJ, Owen Grider of Nashville, TN; Braedon Talley of Lake Zurich, IL; Reid Talley of Lake Zurich, IL; Chase Talley of Arlington Heights, IL; Tristian Talley of Arlington Heights, IL; Cole Ferrian of Plymouth MN; Cody Ferrian of Plymouth MN; two sisters: Judy E. Harnack and husband Alan of Sebring, FL, and Jennifer A. Fildes and husband John of Mattoon, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Lisa is preceded in death by her brother, William McNealy; her sister, Fayola Hugo; and a son-in-law, Shawn Hankins.
Lisa was a member of Central Community Church in Mattoon, IL. In her professional life Lisa established Ealy's Real Estate Appraisals in the early 1970's. She was a certified real estate appraiser as well as the deputy Supervisor of Assessments in Coles County for over 25 years. She was the first female real estate appraiser in our area and the one of the first real estate appraisal instructors at Lakeland Community College. Real estate appraisal was her passion, and she took immense pride in her career.
Lisa adored her grandchildren. There were no limits with "Granny" when it came to her grandchildren. She thrived on the exchange of conversations with others and loved playing bridge. Lisa and Reg enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida. However, her favorite moments were spent with her loving family and cherished grandchildren. Her legacy will live on through them.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to a local Alzheimer's care facility or a memory care organization of the donor's choice.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.
