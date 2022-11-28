Nov. 11, 1956 - Nov. 22, 2022

OTTAWA — Elizabeth “Betsy” Day, 66, of Ottawa, Illinois formerly of Lerna, Illinois passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 22, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, Illinois.

Betsy was born November 11, 1956 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter Joseph and Mary Schultz. She is survived by her two children, Mary Stevenson and Andy Day; two grandchildren, Kolby and Kane Stevenson; sister, Patty Crawford; brother, Martin Schultz; and many friends and family.

Betsy had lived in Lerna with her family and friends for many years before moving to Ottawa, Illinois to enjoy more time with her grandchildren. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1978 and went on to teach at E.I.A.S.E. and other school districts for 30 years. Elizabeth was passionate about educating young children and helping her community through education. She had a heart of gold and was a true pillar of strength.

In lieu of flowers memorials in her honor may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer and left at the visitation or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

