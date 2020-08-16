You have permission to edit this article.
Elizabeth “Betty” Walker (Hilmes)
Elizabeth “Betty” Walker (Hilmes)

GILBERT, ARIZONA - Mrs. Elizabeth “Betty” Walker (Hilmes) died peacefully in Gilbert, AZ at the age of 89.

Betty was blessed in life and survived by six children: Cindy, Robert, Laura, David, Valerie, and Steven, and her eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald.

Betty was born on July 28, 1931 and resided in states across the country before settling in Gilbert, AZ. She was a loving wife and mother with a great laugh and sense of humor. She enjoyed camping, volunteering at the hospital, playing Mahjong with friends, puzzles, and painting. She worked in several educational careers, including Beacon Hill Elementary and Eastern Illinois University.

Services will take place in Illinois at a future date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Catholic Charities, 4747 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013.

