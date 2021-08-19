WINDSOR — Elizabeth Christian Hudson-Jakobsson cast off this mortal coil and stepped into what lies beyond on July 23, 2021, at 48 years of age. She was as fierce and loyal a person as anyone could ever hope to know. She was a loving wife and mother, a dutiful daughter, a sage aunt, and a superlative sister.

She was a graduate of Charleston High School, Lakeland College, and Eastern Illinois University.

Liz spent her professional career advocating for those less fortunate and was a constant source of inspiration and support to those she loved. She was an avid shooter, a self-taught carpenter, and could grow anything from seed to harvest. She loved her vinyl records and had a collection that ranged from Richard Wagner to The Sex Pistols(1977 US 1st Press(EX), of course).

Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Garret Jakobsson. She is survived by her son, her parents and in-laws, her siblings, more nieces and nephews than you can count on two hands, 100s of cousins, and the thousands of people she encountered in her lifetime. Though we may all feel worse off without her, she would be the first to scoff at such a notion, and demand that thoughts surrounding her passing be those of nostalgic excitement and hilarity.

As per her wishes, there will be no “traditionally morose and depressing” funeral services. A private service will be held at a later date. Any donations for Gunnar Jakobsson may be made at First Mid Bank & Trust in the estate of Elizabeth Jakobsson.