May 17, 1946 - Aug. 3, 2022

CHARLESTON — Elizabeth "Liz" Anne Rohloff, nee Giffin, 76, of Charleston, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston, IL.

Services will be held at a later date. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Liz was born May 17, 1946, in Danville, IL. She was the daughter of Edith Ribbe Faulkner and William and Evelyn Giffin. Liz is survived by her daughter, Angela (Steve) Trinen; and two grandchildren: Will and Rainey Trinen. She was preceded in death by her parents; and stepsister, Elizabeth "Libby" Coffey.

Liz had a love in life for adventure. After graduating from Charleston High School, she attended Eastern Illinois University. As a young woman she moved to Tacoma, WA, where she created a life with family and good friends. While raising her daughter she earned an AA degree in bookkeeping at Tacoma Community College. In the 1980s Liz started a job she loved and would retire from many years later as bookkeeper for the Lilley family in Portland, OR. She enjoyed snow skiing, bicycling, gardening, cooking, and golfing in the PNW. Even before the popularity of Starbucks, Liz appreciated finding good coffee beans and perfecting a brew at home. She loved reading, watching old movies, and listening to the popular music she grew up with.

After retiring she moved back to her hometown of Charleston spending time with old friends and family. People will remember Liz out on walks, playing with and cuddling her adopted dogs: Shane, Max, Joey, and Blaze Edison. Most importantly Liz adored her grandchildren. She is going to be missed by all who knew her.

