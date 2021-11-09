URBANA — Ella Marie Miles Miller, age 80, passed peacefully from this world, on November 7, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born June 4, 1941 to James W. Miles and Mary E. Nash in Danville, IL. She was an accomplished nurse, a mentor to many and a friend to all. She caught the eye of the love of her life, Dave L. Miller in 1954, when he asked her to join him for a hayride. A few days later, Dave and Ella began a courtship that would last for the next 67 years. They were joined in marriage February 11, 1958, and in the fall that year welcomed their first child, Lori. In winter of 1959, they welcomed their child, Rayne, and in fall of 1961, welcomed their son, Kerry. As a young couple, they were a dynamic team that worked together to build a future, with Dave pursuing his university education and working, while Ella raised their young family. A few years after Dave completed his education and career trajectory accelerated, they welcomed Jocelyn, their fourth child.

During these years, Ella became an avid bowler, a Girl Scout leader, an active community volunteer, took art classes, and was active in local dog shows with an award-winning Doberman, Choco, and co-taught obedience training. She had just been accepted to university to pursue her degree in nursing when she found out that she was pregnant with their fifth child, Andrea, who was born in the Spring of 1972. Ella put off her education for the next 18 years while she was actively involved in raising her family, supporting and cheering them on in their clubs, sports, and other interests.

In 1989 she began classes at Lakeview College of Nursing earning an LPN in 1990. In 1991, she enrolled in the BSN program, through Eastern Illinois University, and in 1993, she graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor's in Nursing Science. Over the next two decades, her work as a nurse blessed hundreds of families and thousands of lives, including those who sought help through the Women's Care Clinic. Many will remember her for her warmth, love, and giving spirit. Her legacy is her family - her devoted husband, Dave Miller, their five children, 20 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson, and her best friend and sister, Jerilyn Peak. She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandsons, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter.

A visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville, IL, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her celebration of life will be held at First Assembly of God in Danville, IL, at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10. The family will hold a private burial service afterward at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Women's Care Clinic. Please join Ella's family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.