April 22, 1940 - June 17, 2022

MATTOON — Ella Rosetta "Rosie" Antle, 82, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 5:17 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Penn Station in Arthur, IL. Pastor Bill Livesay and Pastor Darrell Helmuth will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven in Mattoon, IL. Visitation will be held from Noon to 2:00 PM on Wednesday at Penn Station. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Rosie was born on April 22, 1940. She was a daughter of Lloyd and Wilda Louise "Billie" (Henry) Rogers. She married William Lee "Bill" Shadow on December 22, 1956, in Mattoon, IL. He passed away on February 7, 1998. She later married C.M. Antle on August 18, 2018, in Arthur, IL.

Rosie is survived by three children: Angela Shadow and Craig Shadow both of Sullivan, IL and Darci Shadow of Allenville, IL; four grandchildren: Joshua Crowe of Sullivan, IL, Amber Rosetta Henderson and her husband Curt of Mattoon, IL, Carly Ferguson and her husband Dustin of Raleigh, NC, and Lindsay Eller and her husband Alex of Mattoon, IL; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Charlene "Cis" Lawrence; and one brother, Randy Rogers both of Mattoon, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd, and Billie Rogers, two husbands Bill Shadow and C.M. Antle, one sister, Joan Smith and an infant brother, Charles Rogers.

Memorials may be made to Penn Station in Arthur or the Lakeland Church of Christ.

