MATTOON — Ellen Boyle, age 86, of Mattoon passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A funeral mass honoring her life will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Ellen was born on July 15, 1934 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Alice Forrest She married William "Bill" E. Boyle Sr. on February 5, 1955 in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2020.