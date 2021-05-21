WINDSOR — Ellen L. Bernius, 49, of Windsor, passed away at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Tim Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Memorials are suggested to Moultrie County PAWS. Online condolences may be made to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Ellen was born November 12, 1971 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Gary Winskill and Chung Cha "Ann" Rohman. She was the owner and operator of The Flower Pot Floral & Boutique in Sullivan. Ellen married Mike Bernius on July 5, 1991 at the Eagle Creek Resort, rural Findlay and he survives.