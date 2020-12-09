WINDSOR — Elmer J. Sanders, 85, of Windsor, IL passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor with Pastor Jim Dona and Pastor Patrick Powers officiating. Burial will take place in Windsor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in Elmer's name to the Ash Grove Christian Church and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, c/o Elmer Sanders, P.O. Box 52, Windsor, IL 61957.

Elmer was born on October 25, 1935, in Lakewood, the son of Henry and Stella (Marrow) Sanders. He was a veteran of the United States Army stationed in France from 1958-1960. Elmer and Ruth Ann Sullender were united in holy matrimony, in Mattoon, on December 8, 1957 and celebrated 63 years of marriage. Elmer worked for Sanders Brothers Construction, the Windsor Police Department and retired from the Windsor Community School District where he worked in the maintenance department at the high school. Elmer was instrumental in starting the Windsor Ambulance Service and was among Windsor's first EMTs.