MATTOON — Elmer Voudrie, 88, of Mattoon, IL passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Elmer was born May 18, 1932 to Clarence and Oneta (Knabel) Voudrie in Mulberry Grove, IL. He grew up in the Christian County area as part of a family of 13 including three sets of twins! After graduating from Pana High School in 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force along with his twin, Delmer. Following his time in the service, he returned to central Illinois and enrolled at EIU, thanks to the GI Bill. While at Eastern he met the love of his life Myrna Slover of Sullivan IL. They graduated from EIU in 1958 and were married June 7, 1959 at First Christian Church, Sullivan.

In 1960 Elmer and Myrna settled in Effingham. Elmer worked in the accounting department at Norge/Borg Warner where he was involved in the transition to the original computer recordkeeping. In 1969 Elmer and Myrna and their three small children moved to Mattoon and Elmer started work at the computer center at EIU and also completed his MBA. He served in various capacities at EIU until retirement in 1995.