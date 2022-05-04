Feb. 22, 1930 - May 2, 2022

CHARLESTON — Eloise K. Buffenmeyer, age 92, of rural Lerna, passed away peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston, IL.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until service time. Burial will be in the Janesville Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be made to the EIU Foundation (Buffenmeyer-Friend Scholarship) and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Eloise was born February 22, 1930, the only child of the late Floyd E. and Lois (Hill) Knight. She married Jerry Buffenmeyer on June 16, 1951, at her Lerna home. They spent 67 wonderful years together before Jerry's passing in April of 2018. Eloise is survived by her children: daughter, Susan Friend and husband Bob of Lombard, IL; and son, Karl Buffenmeyer and wife Dennise of Taylorville, IL; four grandchildren: Jennifer Friend of Trinity, FL, Jill (Jim) Moldenhauer of Westchester, IL, Kyle (Misty) Buffenmeyer of Taylorville, IL, and Amy (Bobby) Shafer of Windsor, IL; six great-grandchildren: Jacob and Mitchell Buffenmeyer, Tessa and Tucker Shafer and Samuel Lee and Abigail Lois Moldenhauer.

Eloise was a graduate from Lerna High School. She went on to Eastern Illinois University to further her studies graduating with her Bachelors and Masters in Business Education. She practiced her studies at Charleston High School as the Business Teacher for 36-years.

Eloise was a member and past regent of the Governor Edward Coles-Sally Lincoln Chapter D.A.R. She attended Lerna United Methodist Church where she was a member and a leader. She was a faithful pianist for more than 70-years and a Sunday School Teacher. She was involved in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System Guild for more than 20-years. Throughout that time, she volunteered with the Scholarship Committee, Cancer Center, and the visitor desk, receiving the Volunteer of the Year award in 2006. As an educator she joined the Charleston Education Association, National Education Association, Coles County Retired Teachers, and the Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority.

Eloise's most enjoyable times were spent with family, including trips to Hawaii, Disney World and St. Louis Cardinal baseball games. Jerry and Eloise always looked forward to drives around the countryside and visiting with friends. She had a passion for playing the piano and listening to music and was an avid puzzle player and reader. She had a love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which consisted of going to several activities and spoiling them. Eloise was an educated women of many talents and is going to be missed by all who knew her.

